Pittsburgh visits Chicago in division play

Pittsburgh Pirates (65-84, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (80-68, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Williams (7-6, 5.21 ERA) Cubs: Jose Quintana (13-8, 4.15 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: NL Central rivals Chicago and Pittsburgh will square off on Sunday.

The Cubs are 33-29 against teams from the NL Central. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .328 is eighth in the MLB. Anthony Rizzo leads the club with an OBP of .399.

The Pirates are 25-41 against NL Central Division teams. Pittsburgh ranks fifth in the majors in hitting with a .267 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .323. The Cubs won the last meeting 14-1. Kyle Hendricks earned his 11th victory and Nico Hoerner went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. James Marvel took his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Cubs with 81 extra base hits and is slugging .529. Jason Heyward is 11-for-28 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 37 home runs and has 116 RBIs. Jacob Stallings is 6-for-17 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .257 batting average, 7.03 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Craig Kimbrel: (elbow), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Addison Russell: (head), Javier Baez: (thumb).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Stratton: (torso), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (finger), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Starling Marte: (wrist), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Josh Bell: (hamstring).