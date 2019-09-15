Brewers take on the Cardinals in division play

Milwaukee Brewers (79-69, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (83-65, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chase Anderson (6-4, 4.57 ERA) Cardinals: Michael Wacha (6-7, 4.97 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals -141; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals St. Louis and Milwaukee will play on Sunday.

The Cardinals are 41-27 against the rest of their division. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.80, Jack Flaherty leads the staff with a mark of 3.05.

The Brewers are 38-31 against division opponents. Milwaukee has hit 230 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 44, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats. The Brewers won the last meeting 5-2. Jordan Lyles recorded his 11th victory and Yasmani Grandal went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Flaherty registered his eighth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 142 hits and is batting .261. Tommy Edman is 11-for-35 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 44 home runs home runs and is slugging .671. Grandal is 11-for-35 with two doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .258 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .223 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (knee), Manny Pina: (head).