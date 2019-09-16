Cincinnati plays Chicago, looks to build on Bauer’s strong outing

Cincinnati Reds (70-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (81-68, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Kevin Gausman (3-8, 5.83 ERA) Cubs: Cole Hamels (7-7, 3.89 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Trevor Bauer. Bauer threw eight innings, surrendering one run on four hits with nine strikeouts against Arizona.

The Cubs are 34-29 against opponents from the NL Central. The Chicago pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.06, Kyle Hendricks paces the staff with a mark of 3.26.

The Reds have gone 29-38 against division opponents. The Cincinnati pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 4.17, Trevor Bauer paces the staff with a mark of 4.50.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Cubs with 83 extra base hits and is slugging .533. Jason Heyward is 11-for-26 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 47 home runs home runs and is slugging .580. Josh VanMeter is 3-for-26 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Reds: 5-5, .210 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Craig Kimbrel: (elbow), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Addison Russell: (head), Anthony Rizzo: (ankle), Javier Baez: (thumb).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Freddy Galvis: (knee), Kyle Farmer: (oblique).