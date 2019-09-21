Holy anniversary! Displays of bat signal fete Batman at 80

FILE - In this June 15, 2017 file photo, Tony Bradshaw, of Los Angeles, dressed as Batman, poses in front of a Bat-Signal projected onto City Hall during a tribute to "Batman" star Adam West in Los Angeles. The night sky all over the world is lighting up Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, with an illumination of the famed bat insignia to mark a special anniversary for Batman. DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of "Batman Day" to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity. Fan gatherings are planned all over the world. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision

It's no joker. The night is lighting up Saturday around the world with the famous bat signal to mark a special anniversary for Batman.

DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity.

Fan gatherings happened all over the world. But the most ambitious party plan was the illumination of the bat signal.

It started at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia. It is also appearing in 13 other cities, including Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Montreal, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg.

It's lighting up at the Domino Sugar Refinery in New York City before making its final appearance in Los Angeles at City Hall.