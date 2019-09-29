Dozens of artists part of gallery-studios in Hot Springs

Over the past three years, John Faginkrantz, owner of Whittington Gallery/Studios, has opened his doors to as many local artists as he could, and with 50 now represented, he is just about out of space.

The Sentinel-Record reports Faginkrantz said when he retired he wanted to have a place to make art and display it. He bought the building that now houses his gallery at 307 Whittington Ave. and envisioned it as a place that could fill the void created when the Fine Arts Center closed in 2016.

When he first opened, he said he didn't expect there to be much interest. "I didn't have a whole big plan. I thought I could get five or six (artists), but had 24 right away."

While the building is large, 5,000 square feet, he initially only had a small area near the front for artwork to be displayed. As more artists came to him, he kept expanding the gallery showroom. Now, half of the building houses the artists' work and "we're just about out of room," he said.

Faginkrantz charges each artist $25 for the space to display their work. He said the gallery is not a way for him to make a lot of money. "My goal is to break even with this," he said.

For the first two years, Faginkrantz didn't take a commission from the artists. This year, he said he was forced to start taking a 15 percent commission on sales, due to taxes and bills.

The art pieces found in the gallery vary in style from pottery, to landscapes, to everything in between. "I don't discriminate against style," Faginkrantz said. "If it doesn't tickle my fancy, it doesn't matter. I want something for everyone."

Faginkrantz said the art in the gallery is affordable, noting the most expensive piece ever sold at the gallery went for $800. The gallery also participates in Gallery Walk each month.

The gallery makes up half of the building and the rest is used for studio space. Faginkrantz has a studio in the building where he makes his Vapor Valley collages of local businesses. He recently made one for the Hot Springs-Hanamaki Sister City Program that will be presented to Hanamaki.

There are two other studios in the building, one by Steve Johnson and the other by Justin Warrick, who creates art using markers.

Warrack said he likes what Faginkrantz is doing. "It's amazing ... he's not doing it for himself, he's doing it for the art community."

The building is also used for workshops. Ginger Ladehoff, who teaches some of the workshops, said "I love it. I am so thankful to have met John." Ladehoff teaches beginners art classes at Whittington once a month.

Faginkrantz said his vision for the future is to see Whittington Avenue continue to expand. He said between his gallery, Emergent Arts, Dryden Potteries and The Yoga Place, "we've got a nice little area."

He said he views these businesses as a little art colony on that side of town.

