Buffalo plays Dallas, seeks 4th straight home win

Dallas Stars (1-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-0-1, first in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Dallas aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

Buffalo went 33-39-10 overall a season ago while going 21-15-5 at home. The Sabres scored 221 total goals last season while collecting 378 assists.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Dallas finished 43-32-7 overall and 19-18-4 on the road a season ago. The Stars were called for 286 penalties last season averaging 3.5 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Sabres Injuries: Conor Sheary: out (upper body).

Stars Injuries: None listed.