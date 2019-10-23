Painting stolen by Nazis recovered from New York museum

A painting that was stolen by the Nazis has been recovered from an upstate New York museum by the FBI.

The painting "Winter" by American artist Gari Melchers was part of the collection at the Arkell Museum in Canajoharie before it was recovered Sept. 10.

Court documents say German publisher and philanthropist Rudolf Mosse acquired the painting from the Great Berlin Art Exhibition in 1900. The state seized control of the family's art collection after Mosse's family members fled Germany in 1933.

Suzan D. Friedlander, the museum's executive director and chief curator, told The Times Union the museum "was of course very upset to learn the history of the painting's seizure."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The painting was to remain at the FBI's Albany office until it is reunited with the Mosse family.