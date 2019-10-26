Milwaukee plays Miami in Eastern Conference battle

Miami Heat (1-0, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (1-0, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

Miami travels to Milwaukee for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Milwaukee finished 60-22 overall and 40-12 in Eastern Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Bucks allowed opponents to score 109.3 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.

Miami went 39-43 overall and 23-29 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Heat averaged 105.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 105.9 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Bucks Injuries: None listed.

Heat Injuries: Dion Waiters: out (personal), James Johnson: out (conditioning), Jimmy Butler III: out (personal), Udonis Haslem: out (wrist).