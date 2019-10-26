Indiana plays Cleveland in Eastern Conference battle

Indiana Pacers (0-1, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

Indiana travels to Cleveland for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Cleveland finished 19-63 overall and 4-12 in Central Division play a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 13.5 second chance points and 42.6 bench points last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Indiana finished 48-34 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Pacers averaged 108 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 28.5 from deep.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), Ante Zizic: out (foot), John Henson: day to day (ankle).

Pacers Injuries: Victor Oladipo: out (ruptured right quadricep tendon), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (hip).