Buffalo plays Arizona, looks for 5th straight home win

Arizona Coyotes (6-3-1, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9-2-1, first in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Arizona aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

Buffalo finished 33-39-10 overall and 21-15-5 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Sabres averaged 2.7 goals on 32.9 shots per game last season.

Arizona went 39-35-8 overall and 19-18-4 on the road a season ago. The Coyotes were called for 269 penalties last season averaging 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Sabres Injuries: Jimmy Vesey: day to day (upper body), Marco Scandella: day to day (lower body).

Coyotes Injuries: Brad Richardson: day to day (upper-body).