Miami plays Cleveland for conference battle

Miami Heat (7-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

Eastern Conference foes Cleveland and Miami will play.

Cleveland went 19-63 overall and 15-37 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Cavaliers averaged 104.5 points per game last season, 44.5 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Miami finished 39-43 overall and 23-29 in Eastern Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Heat averaged 105.7 points per game while shooting 45% from the field and 34.9% from deep last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Cavaliers Injuries: Ante Zizic: out (foot), Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (left hip contusion), John Henson: out (hamstring), Matthew Dellavedova: day to day (right calf soreness).

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: out (concussion), Tyler Herro: day to day (ankle), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hip), KZ Okpala: day to day (left achilles strain), James Johnson: day to day (illness), Goran Dragic: day to day (unknown).