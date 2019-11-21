Milwaukee plays Portland, seeks 6th straight win

Portland Trail Blazers (5-10, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (11-3, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

Milwaukee hosts Portland looking to extend its five-game win streak.

Milwaukee finished 60-22 overall with a 33-8 record at home a season ago. The Bucks averaged 26.0 assists per game on 43.4 made field goals last season.

Portland finished 29-23 in Western Conference games and 21-20 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 15 points off of turnovers, 15 second chance points and 36 bench points last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Bucks Injuries: Khris Middleton: out (left thigh).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Hassan Whiteside: day to day (right hip tendinosis), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Anfernee Simons: day to day (right ankle sprain), Damian Lillard: day to day (back).