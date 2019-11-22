St. Mary’s plays host to Lehigh

Lehigh (3-3) vs. Saint Mary's (4-1)

McKeon Pavilion, Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh pays visit to Saint Mary's in a non-conference matchup. Saint Mary's won over Fresno State 68-58 on Wednesday, while Lehigh fell 74-58 at Drake on Thursday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Saint Mary's' Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts and Matthias Tass have combined to account for 58 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 58 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.NIFTY FORD: Ford has connected on 45.8 percent of the 24 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 24 over the last five games. He's also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mountain Hawks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Gaels. Saint Mary's has 42 assists on 85 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Lehigh has assists on 42 of 78 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lehigh is ranked first among Patriot League teams with an average of 73.6 possessions per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25