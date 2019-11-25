Mexican actor, French man let go a day after abduction

A French citizen and a Mexican actor who played secondary roles in the Telemundo TV narco series “El Senor de los Cielos” were let go by their abductors Monday, a day after robbers snatched them and stole the SUV they were driving in near a popular mountain peak west of Mexico City.

The Mexico State prosecutor’s office confirmed in a statement late in the day that actor Alejandro Sandí and the unidentified French citizen had been released, and “are in good health.” It gave no other details. France’s Foreign Ministry also reported their release without giving any other information.

Two actresses who are friends of Sandí had posted a video on social media sites early Monday saying they had filed a crime report about Sunday’s incident.

Actress Esmeralda Ugalde said she was driving in an SUV with Sandí and another actress when thieves cut them off, took Sandí and the vehicle.

The Nevado de Toluca is a snow-capped volcanic peak and a popular weekend getaway for capital residents.

The French Foreign Ministry had refused to give the name or other details about the abducted French citizen for security reasons.