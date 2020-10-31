Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Anita Dunn, an adviser to Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential campaign; Jason Miller, an adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar; Nate Persily, election law expert at Stanford Law School.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel; Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Dunn; former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg; Govs. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., Tom Wolf, D-Pa., and Tony Evers, D-Wis.; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.