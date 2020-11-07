Nashville SC takes strong defensive play into matchup with Orlando City SC

Nashville SC (7-7-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (11-3-8, third in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC faces Orlando City SC on a defensive hot streak after allowing only seven goals over the past 10 games.

Orlando City SC is 11-2-6 in Eastern Conference play. Chris Mueller leads the second-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 10 goals. Orlando City SC has scored 44 goals.

Nashville SC is 4-4-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Nashville SC is the MLS leader giving up only 20 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mueller has 10 goals and five assists for Orlando City SC. Daryl Dike has four goals over the past 10 games for Orlando City SC.

Randall Leal has three goals and four assists for Nashville SC. Daniel Rios has three goals over the last 10 games for Nashville SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 5-1-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 1.2 assists, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Nashville SC: 3-2-5, averaging 1.1 goals, one assist, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured).

Nashville SC: Abu Danladi (injured), Dominique Badji (injured), David Accam (injured), Ken Tribbett (injured).