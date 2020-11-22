Allen, Herbert propel Chargers to 34-28 victory over Jets

New York Jets linebacker Neville Hewitt, bottom, pulls on the jersey of Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen after a catch by Allen during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. AP

Keenan Allen set a Chargers franchise record with 16 receptions, Justin Herbert threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns and Los Angeles held on for a 34-28 victory over the winless New York Jets on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.

The prolific-catch day helped Allen tie Antonio Brown as the fastest to reach 600 receptions. Both reached the mark in their 96th career game. It is also Allen's sixth game with 13 or more receptions, the most by a player in NFL history.

Allen had 145 yards receiving and a 13-yard TD in the third quarter to extend the lead for the Chargers (3-7) to 31-13. New York would rally to get within 34-28 in the fourth quarter on Frank Gore's 1-yard run and Joe Flacco's 6-yard pass to Chris Herndon.

New York (0-10) — off to the worst start in franchise history — drove to the Chargers 32 with under a minute remaining before turning over the ball on downs.

Herbert, who completed 37 of 49 passes, again had a day where he established a bunch of rookie superlatives. He extended his mark of multiple touchdown passes with seven and had his fifth 300-yard passing game, becoming the fifth rookie in league history to reach that mark.

Herbert's 39-yard connection with Mike Williams early in the second quarter made him only the fifth QB in league history to reach 20 TD passes in nine or fewer games. It was also part of a first half that saw him have the most first-half completions (23), attempts (31) and yards (277) by a rookie since at least 1991.

Flacco was 15 of 30 for 205 yards with two touchdowns as he started his fourth game in place of the injured Sam Darnold. He struggled in the first half, including a pick-6 in the first quarter to Tevaughn Campbell that gave the Chargers a 7-6 lead in the first quarter.

INJURIES

Jets: RB La'Mical Perine and OT George Fant both suffered ankle injuries and did not return.

Chargers: DE Uchenna Nwosu injured a shoulder during the second quarter and did not return. CB Casey Hayward Jr. (groin) did not return after being injured in the second half. Linebacker and leading tackler Kyzir White missed the game after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

SPECIAL TEAMS WOES

Ty Long had a punt blocked for the third time in four weeks as special teams mistakes once again affected the Chargers early and led to the Jets' first touchdown.

Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson blew by Joshua Kelley, giving Long no chance to get the kick off. Quentin Williams recovered the ball on the Chargers 29, and Perine went 5 yards up the middle to make it 6-0. It is the fourth straight game the Jets have scored on their opening possession.

Instead of risking a blocked punt late in the fourth quarter, Long ran into the end zone and took a safety.

The special teams problems were not confined to the Chargers. Jets kicker Sam Ficken missed two extra points in his return from a groin injury that sidelined him for three games.