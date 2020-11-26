Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Celebrities

UTA plays NW State

The Associated Press

RUSTON, La.

Texas-Arlington (0-1) vs. Northwestern State (0-1)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington and Northwestern State look to bounce back from losses. Texas-Arlington fell 75-68 at home to Oklahoma State in its last outing. Northwestern State lost 101-58 on the road to Texas Tech in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington went 2-7 against non-conference programs last season. In those nine games, the Mavericks gave up 69.2 points per game while scoring 65.6 per matchup. Northwestern State went 0-6 in non-conference play, averaging 61.3 points and giving up 83.2 per game in the process.

___

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Celebrities

Navy plays Mt. St. Mary’s

November 26, 2020 3:32 PM

Celebrities

UNCG plays host to Little Rock

November 26, 2020 6:32 AM

Celebrities

CSU plays EKU

November 26, 2020 6:32 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service