Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Celebrities

Illinois panel featuring film on mental illness and courts

The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The Illinois Mental Health Task Force and the chief justice of the Supreme Court will conduct a screening of a new documentary on mental illness and criminal justice.

Chief Justice Ann Burke will join the task force Tuesday for a presentation of “The Definition of Insanity” followed by a family panel discussion from 3 to 5 p.m.

Participants in the virtual session must register.

The documentary is about the Miami-Dade Criminal Mental Health Project in Florida which follows a team of professionals working through the courts to support defendants who are mentally ill as they wend through the phases of incarceration to recovery.

Patti Tobias of the National Center for State Courts will moderate a panel discussion featuring family members of people with mental illness and their interactions with the justice system. Their topics will include civil commitment and competency to stand trial.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Celebrities

How ballet changed four lives in South Carolina

November 28, 2020 12:02 AM

Celebrities

N. Carolina families left with memories after COVID deaths

November 28, 2020 12:02 AM

Celebrities

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

November 27, 2020 7:32 PM

Celebrities

Prosecutors not seeking death penalty in Sweetie Pie case

November 27, 2020 5:59 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service