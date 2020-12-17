Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Lexington Herald Leader Logo
By The Associated Press The Associated Press

1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Crown)

2. Cat Kid Comic Club by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

4. The Boy by the Mole by the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

5. Dog Man: Grime and Punishment by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

6. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

7. Bag Man by Rachel Maddow by Michael Yarvitz (Crown)

8. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. Deadly Cross by James Patterson (Little by Brown)

10. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline (Ballantine)

11. How the Grinch Stole Christmas! by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

12. The Ickabog by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

13. The Last Days of John Lennon by James Patterson by Casey Sherman by Dave Wedge (Little by Brown)

14. Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

15. Little Blue Truck’s Christmas by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

16. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer (Little by Brown Books for Young Readers)

17. The Return by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

18. Guinness World Records 2021 by Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records)

19. The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook by Dinah Bucholz (Adams Media)

20. World of Wonders by Aimee Nezhukumatathil (Milkweed Editions)

21. Polar Express 30th Anniversary Edition by Chris Van Allsburg (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

22. Becoming by Michelle Obama (Crown)

23. Daylight by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

24. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

25. Humans by Brandon Stanton (St. Martin’s Press)

