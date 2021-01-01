Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Celebrities

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Fauci, Abrams; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Moncef Slaoui, head of the U.S. vaccine development effort; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles; Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO of AARP.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

  Comments  

Celebrities

Conference play starts for Jackson St., Alabama A&M

January 01, 2021 6:31 AM

Celebrities

Bama, No. 7 Tennessee meet in conference play

January 01, 2021 6:31 AM

Celebrities

Houston plays conference rival Sacramento

January 01, 2021 3:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service