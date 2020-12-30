Memphis plays Boston after overtime win

Memphis Grizzlies (1-2, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (2-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Boston Celtics after the Grizzlies took down the Nets 116-111 in overtime.

Boston finished 48-24 overall with a 26-10 record at home during the 2019-20 season. The Celtics shot 46.1% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

Memphis went 20-26 in Western Conference action and 14-22 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Grizzlies averaged 17 points off of turnovers, 13.7 second chance points and 41 bench points last season.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Celtics: Tacko Fall: out (eye), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Kemba Walker: out (left knee).

Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hamstring), Xavier Tillman: out (patellar tendinitis), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip), De'Anthony Melton: out (health protocols).