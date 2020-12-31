Conference play starts for Arkansas St., La.-Monroe

Arkansas State (3-4, 0-0) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (2-5, 0-0)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State and Louisiana-Monroe meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Arkansas State finished with eight wins and 12 losses, while Louisiana-Monroe won five games and lost 15.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Louisiana-Monroe's Russell Harrison has averaged 13.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while Koreem Ozier has put up 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Red Wolves, Norchad Omier has averaged 11.9 points and 9.9 rebounds while Caleb Fields has put up 12.7 points and four rebounds.ROBUST RUSSELL: Harrison has connected on 28.6 percent of the 49 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 32 over his last five games. He's also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Louisiana-Monroe is 0-5 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 63.

COLD SPELL: Arkansas State has lost its last three road games, scoring 57 points, while allowing 74 per game.

LAST FIVE: Louisiana-Monroe has averaged only 58.2 points per game over its last five games. The Warhawks have given up 64.8 points per game over that stretch.

