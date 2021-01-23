Celebrities

Miami music festival looking to reschedule to next year

By Associated Press The Associated Press

MIAMI

Organizers of a major electronic music festival that is held in South Florida annually are making plans to cancel the festivities for a second year in a row due to the pandemic.

Organizers of the popular Ultra Music Festival asked in a letter to Miami's city manager on Wednesday if they could reschedule the music jamboree for next year, according to the Miami Herald.

City manager Arthur Noriega told the Herald in a text that the city has not yet responded to the request.

The Ultra Music Festival usually is held in March. It features some of the biggest names in dance music and often attracts up to 50,000 attendees a day.

