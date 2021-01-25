Toronto plays Calgary for division matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs (5-2-0, second in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (2-1-1, fifth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary takes on Toronto in a matchup of North Division teams.

Calgary went 36-27-7 overall and 13-10-1 in division play a season ago. Goalies for the Flames allowed 2.9 goals on 32.3 shots per game last season.

Toronto went 36-25-9 overall and 12-8-2 in division action during the 2019-20 season. The Maple Leafs scored 237 total goals last season while collecting 395 assists.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Flames: Dillon Dube: day to day (lower body).

Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews: day to day (upper body).