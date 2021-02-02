Minnesota plays San Antonio on 8-game road skid

Minnesota Timberwolves (5-15, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (11-10, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to end its eight-game road losing streak when the Timberwolves play San Antonio.

The Spurs are 8-10 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 45.2 rebounds. Keldon Johnson leads the Spurs with 7.5 boards.

The Timberwolves have gone 3-9 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 4-14 record when giving up more than 100 points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won 96-88 in the last meeting on Jan. 10. D'Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 27 points, and Lonnie Walker IV led San Antonio with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl is shooting 64.6% and averaging 6.4 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Russell is second on the Timberwolves averaging 19.9 points and is adding 2.6 rebounds. Malik Beasley is averaging 19.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 111.3 points, 45 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 47.8% shooting.

Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 103.8 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health and safety protocols).