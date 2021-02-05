Knicks host the Trail Blazers in non-conference play

Portland Trail Blazers (12-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (10-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers visit Julius Randle and the New York Knicks in a non-conference matchup.

The Knicks have gone 4-5 at home. New York is 1-10 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 46.5 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers have gone 7-4 away from home. Portland is fifth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.1% as a team from deep this season. Gary Trent Jr. leads them shooting 45% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 116-113 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Lillard led Portland with 39 points, and Immanuel Quickley led New York with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle leads the Knicks scoring 22.6 points per game, and is averaging 10.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists. Mitchell Robinson is shooting 66.0% and averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Enes Kanter has shot 59.5% and is averaging 11.3 points for the Trail Blazers. Robert Covington is averaging 1.5 assists and 6.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 104.2 points, 47.8 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points on 41.6% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 112.4 points, 44.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points on 49.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Nerlens Noel: day to day (groin).

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (foot), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal strain), Zach Collins: out (ankle), Nassir Little: out (knee), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).