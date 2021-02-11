Mavericks play the Pelicans on 3-game win streak

New Orleans Pelicans (11-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (12-14, 11th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over New Orleans.

The Mavericks are 6-9 in Western Conference games. Dallas averages 42.8 rebounds per game and is 5-13 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The Pelicans are 6-9 in conference matchups. New Orleans ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 49.9 points per game in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 17.9.

The Mavericks and Pelicans meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is shooting 46.1% and averaging 27.8 points. Jalen Brunson is shooting 53.6% and averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Williamson is averaging 23.8 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Pelicans. Lonzo Ball is averaging 4.9 assists and 15.8 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points on 48.5% shooting.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 118.7 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: None listed.

Pelicans: None listed.