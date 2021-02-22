FILE - Eva Mendes attends the Vanidades Icons of Style Awards on September, 19, 2013, in New York. Mendes turns 47 on March 5. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File) Greg Allen/Invision/AP

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 28-March 6:

Feb. 28: Actor Gavin MacLeod is 90. Singer Sam the Sham is 84. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 82. Actor Frank Bonner (“WKRP in Cincinnati”) is 79. Actor Kelly Bishop (“Gilmore Girls”) is 77. Actor Stephanie Beacham (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” ″SeaQuest DSV”) is 74. Writer-director Mike Figgis is 73. Actor Mercedes Ruehl is 73. Actor Bernadette Peters is 73. Actor Ilene Graff (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 72. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 66. Actor John Turturro is 64. Singer Cindy Wilson of The B-52′s is 64. Actor Rae Dawn Chong (“The Color Purple”) is 60. Actor Maxine Bahns (“The Brothers McMullen”) is 52. Actor Robert Sean Leonard (“House, M.D.”) is 52. Singer Pat Monahan of Train is 52. Author Lemony Snicket (AKA Daniel Handler) is 51. Actor Tasha Smith (“Empire”) is 50. Actor Rory Cochrane (“24,” ″CSI: Miami”) is 49. Actor Ali Larter is 45. Country singer Jason Aldean is 44. Actor Geoffrey Arend (“Madam Secretary”) is 43. Actor Melanie Chandra (“Code Black”) is 37. Actor Michelle Horn (“Family Law,” ″Strong Medicine”) is 34. Actor True O’Brien (“Days of Our Lives”) is 27. Actor Madisen Beaty (“The Fosters”) is 26. Actor Quinn Shephard (“Hostages”) is 26. Actor Bobb’e J. Thompson (“The Tracy Morgan Show”) is 25.

March 1: Actor Robert Clary (“Hogan’s Heroes”) is 95. Singer-actor Harry Belafonte is 94. Singer Mike D’Abo of Manfred Mann is 77. Singer Roger Daltrey of The Who is 77. Actor Dirk Benedict (“The A Team”) is 76. Actor-director Ron Howard is 67. Country singer Janis Gill (aka Janis Oliver Cummins) of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 67. Actor Catherine Bach (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 66. Actor Tim Daly is 65. Singer-musician Jon Carroll (Starland Vocal Band) is 64. Actor Bryan Batt (“Mad Men”) is 58. Actor Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”) is 58. Actor Russell Wong (“Romeo Must Die,” ″New Jack City”) is 58. Actor Chris Eigeman (“Metropolitan,” “Last Days of Disco”) is 56. Actor John David Cullum (“Glory”) is 55. Actor George Eads (“CSI”) is 54. Actor Javier Bardem is 53. Actor Jack Davenport (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) is 48. Guitarist Ryan Peake of Nickelback is 48. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 47. Actor Jensen Ackles is 43. TV host Donovan Patton is 43. Actor Lupita Nyong’o (“Black Panther”) is 38. Singer Kesha is 34. Singer Sammie is 34. Singer Justin Bieber is 27.

March 2: Actor John Cullum (“Northern Exposure”) is 91. Actor Barbara Luna is 82. Author John Irving is 79. Actor Cassie Yates is 70. Actor Laraine Newman (“Saturday Night Live”) is 69. Singer Jay Osmond of The Osmonds is 66. Singer John Cowsill of The Cowsills is 65. Singer Larry Stewart of Restless Heart is 62. Singer Jon Bon Jovi is 59. Blues singer Alvin Youngblood Hart is 58. Actor Daniel Craig (“Casino Royale”) is 53. Actor Richard Ruccolo (“Legit” ″Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place”) is 49. Singer Chris Martin of Coldplay is 44. Actor Heather McComb (“The Event,” ″Party of Five”) is 44. Actor Rebel Wilson (“Pitch Perfect” movies) is 41. Actor Bryce Dallas Howard (“The Help”) is 40. Guitarist Mike “McDuck” Olson of Lake Street Dive is 38. Actor Robert Iler (“The Sopranos”) is 36. Actor Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones”) is 32. Country singer Luke Combs is 31. Singer-rapper-actor Becky G is 24.

March 3: Singer-guitarist Mike Pender of The Searchers is 80. Movie producer-director George Miller (“Mad Max”) is 76. Actor Hattie Winston (“Becker”) is 76. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 74. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky (“Police Academy” films) is 71. Musician Robyn Hitchcock is 68. Actor Robert Gossett (“Major Crimes,” “The Closer”) is 67. Guitarist John Lilley of The Hooters is 67. Actor Miranda Richardson is 63. Actor Mary Page Keller (“Ryan’s Hope,” “Another World” is 60. Actor Laura Harring (“Mulholland Drive,” ″Gossip Girl”) is 57. Drummer Duncan Phillips of Newsboys is 57. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 55. Actor Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”) is 51. Singer Brett Warren of The Warren Brothers is 50. Actor David Faustino (“Married... With Children”) is 47. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 44. Singer Ronan Keating of Boyzone is 44. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 40. Actor Jessica Biel is 39. Guitarist Joe “Blower” Garvey of Hinder is 37. Musician Brett Hite of Frenship is 35. Singer Camila Cabello is 24. Actor Thomas Barbusca (“The Mick”) is 18. Actor Reylynn Caster (TV’s “Me, Myself and I”) is 18.

March 4: Actor Paula Prentiss (1975′s “The Stepford Wives”) is 83. Movie director Adrian Lyne (“Fatal Attraction”) is 80. Singer Chris Rea is 70. Actor-singer Ronn Moss of Player (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 69. Actor Kay Lenz is 68. Musician Emilio Estefan of the Miami Sound Machine is 68. Actor Catherine O’Hara (“Home Alone,” ″A Mighty Wind”) is 67. Actor Mykelti Williamson (“Forrest Gump”) is 64. Actor Patricia Heaton (“The Middle,” ″Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 63. Actor Steven Weber (“NCIS: New Orleans,” ″Wings”) is 60. Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is 58. Actor Stacy Edwards (“Chicago Hope”) is 56. Rapper Grand Puba (Brand Nubian) is 55. Drummer Patrick Hannan of The Sundays is 55. Singer Evan Dando of The Lemonheads is 54. Actor Patsy Kensit is 53. Actor Andrea Bendewald (“Suddenly Susan”) is 51. Drummer Fergal Lawler of The Cranberries is 50. Country singer Jason Sellers is 50. Jazz drummer Jason Marsalis is 44. Actor Jessica Heap (“The Young and the Restless”) is 38. Actor Scott Michael Foster (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Greek”) is 36. TV personality Whitney Port (“The Hills”) is 36. Actor Audrey Esparza (“Blindspot”) is 35. Actor Margo Harshman (“NCIS,” ″The Big Bang Theory”) is 35. Actor Josh Bowman (“Revenge”) is 33. Actor Andrea Bowen (“Desperate Housewives”) is 31. Actor Jenna Boyd (“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”) is 28.

March 5: Actor Paul Sand (“St. Elsewhere”) is 89. Actor James B. Sikking (“Hill Street Blues,” ″Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 87. Actor Dean Stockwell (“JAG,” ″Quantum Leap”) is 85. Football player-turned-actor Fred Williamson is 83. Actor Samantha Eggar (“The Molly Maguires,” ″Dr. Doolittle”) is 82. Actor Michael Warren (“Soul Food,” ″Hill Street Blues”) is 75. Actor Eddie Hodges is 74. Singer Eddy Grant is 73. Keyboardist Alan Clark of Dire Straits is 69. Actor-comedian Marsha Warfield (“Night Court”) is 67. Magician Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller is 66. Actor Adriana Barraza is 65. Actor Talia Balsam (“Divorce,” ″Mad Men”) is 62. Musicians Charlie and Craig Reid of The Proclaimers are 59. Actor Paul Blackthorne (“Arrow,” ″24″) is 52. Guitarist John Frusciante (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 51. Singer Rome is 51. Actor Kevin Connolly (“Entourage”) is 47. Actor Eva Mendes is 47. Actor Jolene Blalock (“Enterprise”) is 46. Model Niki Taylor is 46. Actor Kimberly McCullough (“General Hospital”) is 43. Actor Karolina Wydra (“Wicked City,” “House”) is 40. Actor Sterling Knight (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 32. Actor Jake Lloyd (“Star Wars” films) is 32. Actor Micah Fowler (“Speechless”) is 23.

March 6: Dancer Carmen de Lavallade is 90. Actor-writer Joanna Miles is 81. Actor Ben Murphy is 79. Drummer Hugh Grundy of The Zombies is 76. Guitarist David Gilmour of Pink Floyd is 75. Actor Anna Maria Horsford (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 74. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 74. Singer Kiki Dee is 74. TV personality John Stossel is 74. Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian is 68. Actor Tom Arnold is 62. Actor D.L. Hughley (“The Hughleys”) is 58. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 57. Actor Shuler Hensley is 54. Actor Connie Britton (“Nashville”) is 54. Actor Moira Kelly (“One Tree Hill”) is 53. Actor Amy Pietz (“Aliens in America,” ″Caroline in the City”) is 52. Guitarist Chris Broderick of Megadeth is 51. Country singer Trent Willmon is 48. Guitarist Shan Farmer (Ricochet) is 47. Rapper Beanie Sigel is 47. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 44. Actor Shaun Evans (“Endeavour”) is 41. Drummer Chris Tomson of Vampire Weekend is 37. Actor Eli Marienthal is 35. Rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator is 30. Actor Millicent Simmonds (“A Quiet Place,” “Wonderstruck”) is 18.