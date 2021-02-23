Fresno State, UNLV meet in conference play

Fresno State (9-9, 7-9) vs. UNLV (10-11, 7-7)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State pays visit to UNLV in a MWC matchup. Both teams last played this past weekend. UNLV beat San Jose State by three points on the road on Sunday, while Fresno State fell 75-57 at home to San Diego State on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: This game represents a Las Vegas homecoming for Bulldogs sophomore Orlando Robinson, who is averaging 15 points and 9.3 rebounds this season. He has shared leadership duties with Deon Stroud, who's averaging 11.8 points per game. On the other bench, Bryce Hamilton has averaged 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while David Jenkins Jr. has put up 14.9 points.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Hamilton has connected on 31.1 percent of the 90 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 22 over the last five games. He's also converted 67.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UNLV is 8-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 60 or fewer points, and 2-11 when opponents exceed 60 points. Fresno State is 9-0 when holding opponents to 65 points or fewer, and 0-9 on the year when teams score any more than 65.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State has attempted more free throws per game than any other MWC team. The Bulldogs have averaged 21.1 free throws per game.

___

