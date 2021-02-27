Benches with life-size sculptures celebrate civil rights

The city of Atlanta has four new benches with life-size bronze sculptures of local civil rights leaders.

The benches are found along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, in front of Mozley Park, according to a city news release. They were commissioned for the city's $3.7 million MLK Innovation Corridor Project and are meant to celebrate Atlanta's legacy and influence in the civil rights movement.

“Designated spaces and art installations such as these provide a permanent space to reflect on the efforts of those who came before us, and what we can do to further the ongoing work of ensuring equality and dignity for all,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in the release.

The works are the second of seven public art installations for the project. After a national call for artists in January 2018, they were created by sculptor David Alan Clark.

The MLK Corridor project, which is managed by the city Department of Transportation, stretches along about 7 miles (11.2 kilometers) from Northside Drive to Fulton Industrial Boulevard. In addition to art installations, it includes attention to safety concerns for drivers, pedestrians and people with disabilities. It also provides new trails for pedestrians and cyclists.