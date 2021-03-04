Capitals play the Bruins on 4-game win streak

Washington Capitals (13-5-4, first in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (12-5-3, third in the East Division)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Boston.

The Bruins are 12-5-3 against opponents in the East Division. Boston averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Trent Frederic leads the team serving 26 total minutes.

The Capitals are 13-5-4 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks fifth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Nicklas Backstrom with 10.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 10 goals and has 19 points. Brad Marchand has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Backstrom leads the Capitals with 10 goals and has 25 points. Lars Eller has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Jeremy Lauzon: out (hand), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body), Charlie Coyle: day to day (health protocols).

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).