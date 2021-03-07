San Jose plays St. Louis on 3-game home slide

St. Louis Blues (14-8-3, second in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-11-3, eighth in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts St. Louis looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Sharks are 8-11-3 against division opponents. San Jose averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Nhl. Evander Kane leads the team serving 30 total minutes.

The Blues are 14-8-3 against West Division opponents. St. Louis is 10th in the Nhl recording 8.7 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.5 assists.

In their last meeting on Feb. 27, St. Louis won 7-6. Marco Scandella scored two goals for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Meloche leads the Sharks with a plus-two in five games this season. Kane has 10 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Justin Faulk leads the Blues with a plus-14 in 25 games this season. David Perron has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Marcus Sorensen: day to day (covid protocol), Timo Meier: day to day (lower body).

Blues: Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (undisclosed), Robert Thomas: out (thumb).