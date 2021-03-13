Edmonton plays Vancouver, seeks 5th straight win

Edmonton Oilers (18-11-0, second in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (12-16-2, sixth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton will attempt to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Vancouver.

The Canucks are 12-16-2 against opponents from the North Division. Vancouver ranks 24th in the league with 30.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Oilers are 18-11-0 against opponents in the North Division. Edmonton is fourth in the Nhl recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.9 assists.

In their last matchup on Feb. 25, Edmonton won 3-0. Connor McDavid recorded a team-high 2 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 14 goals, adding 15 assists and collecting 29 points. Elias Pettersson has five goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 17 goals and has 51 points. Leon Draisaitl has five goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Elias Pettersson: day to day (upper body).

Oilers: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Kris Russell: day to day (lower body), Kyle Turris: day to day (covid protocol), Josh Archibald: day to day (upper body).