Bucks play the 76ers, seek 5th straight win

Milwaukee Bucks (25-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (28-12, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Bucks -5.5; over/under is 236

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Bucks take on Philadelphia.

The 76ers are 21-6 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia has a 14-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Bucks are 15-7 in conference play. Milwaukee is 18-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The 76ers and Bucks match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Simmons ranks second on the 76ers with 7.9 rebounds and averages 16 points. Seth Curry is averaging 11.9 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has shot 56.3% and is averaging 29 points for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 118 points, 47.1 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points on 45.0% shooting.

Bucks: 9-1, averaging 120 points, 49.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 44.8% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: out (knee).

Bucks: None listed.