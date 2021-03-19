New Jersey plays Pittsburgh in division battle

Pittsburgh Penguins (18-11-1, third in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (10-13-4, seventh in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh heads to New Jersey for a East Division matchup.

The Devils are 10-13-4 against East Division opponents. New Jersey has scored 11 power-play goals, converting on 14.5% of chances.

The Penguins are 18-11-1 in division play. Pittsburgh has given up 23 power-play goals, killing 74.2% of opponent chances.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Zacha leads the Devils with 17 points, scoring seven goals and registering 10 assists. Travis Zajac has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 12 goals and has 27 points. Sidney Crosby has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: day to day (undisclosed), Pavel Zacha: day to day (undisclosed).

Penguins: John Marino: day to day (upper body), Teddy Blueger: out (upper body).