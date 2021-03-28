Sacramento plays San Antonio on 4-game win streak

Sacramento Kings (21-25, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (23-20, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento seeks to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 12-16 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio has a 23-12 record when scoring at least 100 points.

The Kings are 9-11 in Western Conference play. Sacramento is seventh in the Western Conference with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 2.6.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills leads the Spurs with 2.7 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 12.9 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Jakob Poeltl is averaging 9.4 rebounds and 10.6 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 16.6 points per game and shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Holmes is shooting 63.2% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 105 points, 41.8 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 45.6% shooting.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 115 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 47.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Lonnie Walker IV: out (wrist), Keita Bates-Diop: out (hamstring).

Kings: Jahmi'us Ramsey: out (hamstring), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand).