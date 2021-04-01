Washington plays Detroit on 5-game road slide

Washington Wizards (17-29, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (13-34, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to break its five-game road skid when the Wizards visit Detroit.

The Pistons are 9-21 in conference games. Detroit has a 7-20 record against teams over .500.

The Wizards have gone 7-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington allows the most points in the NBA, giving up 119.3 points while allowing opponents to shoot 47.3%.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting 106-92 on March 27. Russell Westbrook scored 19 points to help lead Washington to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is shooting 42.7% and averaging 22.8 points. Saddiq Bey is averaging 12.9 points and 5 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Westbrook ranks second on the Wizards averaging 21.8 points while adding 10.3 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game. Garrison Mathews is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers and scoring 6.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 104.2 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 47.0% shooting.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 115.4 points, 45 rebounds, 25.8 assists, six steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points on 45.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Sekou Doumbouya: out (migraine), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (spine), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Wayne Ellington: out (calf), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow).

Wizards: Daniel Gafford: out (ankle), Raul Neto: day to day (rib), Davis Bertans: day to day (calf), Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Bradley Beal: day to day (hip).