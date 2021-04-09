Clippers play the Rockets on 3-game win streak

Houston Rockets (14-37, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (35-18, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into a matchup with Houston as winners of three games in a row.

The Clippers are 21-10 in conference games. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference in rebounding with 44.3 rebounds. Ivica Zubac leads the Clippers with 7.2 boards.

The Rockets are 10-19 in conference games. Houston has a 6-23 record against teams under .500.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zubac leads the Clippers with 7.2 rebounds and averages 8.6 points. Kawhi Leonard is shooting 48.7% and averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kevin Porter Jr. ranks second on the Rockets averaging 5.9 assists while scoring 15.5 points per game. Kelly Olynyk is averaging 15.2 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 114.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points on 44.9% shooting.

Rockets: 3-7, averaging 111.1 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.1 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out (back).

Rockets: Armoni Brooks: day to day (health and safety protocols), Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: day to day (wrist), John Wall: out (achilles), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Danuel House: day to day (ankle).