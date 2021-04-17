Dallas plays Sacramento on home skid

Sacramento Kings (22-34, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (30-25, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas looks to stop its three-game home losing streak with a win against Sacramento.

The Mavericks have gone 17-16 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is 18-4 when outrebounding opponents and averages 43.6 rebounds per game.

The Kings are 10-17 in conference games. Sacramento allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 118.8 points while allowing opponents to shoot 49%.

The Mavericks and Kings match up Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is shooting 48.5% and averaging 28.4 points. Jalen Brunson is averaging 13.1 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings averaging 25.2 points while adding 3.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. Harrison Barnes is averaging 6.7 rebounds and 14.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 107.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 44.2% shooting.

Kings: 1-9, averaging 111.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points on 50.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: out (personal).

Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (hamstring), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand).