The top 10 books on the Apple Store
Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster)
2. Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica - 9781488073960 - (Park Row Books)
3. Zero Fail by Carol Leonnig - 9780399589027 - (Random House Publishing Group)
4. To Selena, with Love by Chris Perez - 9781101580264 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
5. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir - 9780593135211 - (Random House Publishing Group)
6. The Soulmate Equation by Christina Lauren - 9781982123970 - (Gallery Books)
7. That Summer by Jennifer Weiner - 9781501133565 - (Atria Books)
8. Chaser by Charity Ferrell - 9781952496066 - (Charity Ferrell)
9. Shielding Devyn by Susan Stoker - No ISBN Available - (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)
10. Sooley by John Grisham - 9780385547710 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
