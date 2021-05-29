Mississippi Writers Trail honors civil rights memoir author

A new marker has been unveiled on the Mississippi Writers Trail to honor the late author and civil rights activist Anne Moody.

Moody, who was Black, was part of an integrated group of Tougaloo College students who staged at sit-in at the segregated Woolworth's lunch counter in downtown Jackson in 1963. A violent white mob poured ketchup, mustard and sugar on their heads and beat one of the men.

Moody recounted that and other activities in her memoir “Coming of Age in Mississippi.”

“The book has been widely assigned in universities because of its eloquent and bracing truth about the experience of growing up in a society profoundly shaped, or misshaped, by white supremacy,” Mississippi Humanities Council executive director Stuart Rockoff said during the unveiling ceremony Wednesday, according to a news release from the Anne Moody History Project.

Rockoff said Moody grew up in a society that was “predicated on the idea that white lives matter more.”

Moody died in 2015 in Gloster, not far from where she grew up in Centreville.

Felicia Williams, a Centreville alderwoman, said during Wednesday's ceremony that Moody was a heroine of the civil rights movement.

In “Coming of Age in Mississippi” Moody “lucidly and eloquently articulates what it was like to grow up in poverty, to suffer racial discrimination and to fight for social change," Williams said.