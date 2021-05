Tampa Bay beats Phillies 5-3 for 14th victory in 15 games

Tampa Bay Rays' Austin Meadows high fives teammates after they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies during a baseball game Saturday, May 29, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Austin Meadows drove in his third run on a tiebreaking RBI infield single during a two-run eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won for the 14th time in 15 games, 5-3 over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

Randy Arozarena had a leadoff single in the eighth and advanced to third on a wild pitch by Sam Coonrod (0-2). After Yandy Díaz was intentionally walked with one out, Meadows made it 4-3 with his hit off José Alvarado. Tampa Bay took a two-run lead when Alvarado walked pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau with the bases load.

Diego Castillo (1-3) worked out of a two-on, two-out jam in the eighth for the Rays, who have won three in a row after Kansas City stopped their 11-game winning streak on Tuesday. J.P. Feyereisen worked the ninth to get his second save.

Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler gave up three runs, four hits, two walks and struck out a career-high 14 over seven innings.

Matt Joyce homered for the Phillies, who struck out 15 times. Tampa Bay struck out 16 times.

PIRATES 7, ROCKIES 0, 1ST GAME

PIRATES 4, ROCKIES 0, 2ND GAME

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh bullpen finished off a pair of seven-inning shutouts in a sweep of Colorado.

After JT Brubaker excelled to win the opener and end Pittsburgh’s six-game losing streak, Keller was equally impressive.

The Pirates shut out a team in both games of a doubleheader for the first time since Oct. 3, 1976, against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pittsburgh pitchers combined to hold Colorado to just six total hits. The Rockies have lost five in a row.

Keller (3-6) pitched two-hit ball for five innings. He struck out six and walked two after losing his previous three starts.

After going 1 for 4 with a double in the opener, Adam Frazier hit a leadoff homer in the second on the first pitch from Austin Gomber (3-5).

Brubaker (4-4) allowed four hits in six innings and Bryan Reynolds hit his team-leading sixth home run.

Rockies starter Jon Gray (4-5) lasted three innings, allowing three runs on four hits.

BREWERS 4, NATIONALS 1, 1ST GAME

WASHINGTON (AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched his first complete game in the majors, going all seven innings and leading Milwaukee over Washington in the first game of a doubleheader.

Peralta (5-1) allowed four hits, including Kyle Schwarber’s ninth homer of the season, while striking out seven and walking one.

Avisaíl Garcia homered and drove in three runs. He hit a two-run shot off Patrick Corbin (3-4) in the first inning.

TIGERS 6, YANKEES 1

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop homered and Spencer Turnbull pitched well into the sixth inning as Detroit beat New York.

Turnbull (4-2) allowed one run on three hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six.

Yankees starter Deivi Garcia (0-2) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game and allowed five runs — four earned — and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

New York has lost the first two games of a weekend series at last-place Detroit after winning seven of nine.

WHITE SOX 7, ORIOLES 4, 1ST GAME

WHITE SOX 3, ORIOLES 1, 2ND GAME

CHICAGO (AP) — Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run, Jose Abreu had a two-run homer, and Lance Lynn pitched five scoreless innings to help Chicago complete a doubleheader sweep of Baltimore.

In the opener, Jake Lamb and Yoán Moncada homered, with Abreu driving in three runs for the White Sox.

Chicago has won five of six after getting swept by the New York Yankees last weekend. The Orioles have lost 12 straight for their longest losing streak since dropping 13 in a row from Sept. 17-30, 2009.

Lance Lynn (6-1) became the fifth White Sox pitcher to go 5-0 in May. He allowed three hits while striking out seven and not allowing a walk in the second game. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect seventh for his 12th save. He also recorded a save in the opener.

Freddy Galvis homered twice and Maikel Franco hit a solo shot for the Orioles in the first game. Baltimore managed one run in the second game with Stevie Wilkerson getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth.

Orioles starter John Means (4-1) allowed three runs and five hits while striking out four and allowing two walks in the second game.

TWINS 6, ROYALS 5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Trevor Larnach homered and Rob Refsnyder drove in two runs as Minnesota hung on to beat Kansas City.

Nelson Cruz had an RBI double that drove in Josh Donaldson with a notable run — it was the 2 millionth run scored in Major League Baseball history.

J.A. Happ (3-2) won for the first time in five starts.

Adalberto Mondesi hit his first home run of the season in the ninth, a two-run shot off Taylor Rogers to bring the Royals within one. Rogers recovered to record his fourth save in six attempts.

Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer for the Royals.

Kansas City's Ervin Santana (0-1) was pulled after a leadoff walk in the fourth inning and charged with three runs.

CUBS 10, REDS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Eric Sogard each drove in two runs, and Chicago beat Cincinnati Reds for its season-high sixth consecutive victory.

Rafael Ortega homered and Kris Bryant had a run-scoring single, helping the Cubs improve to 18-7 this month.

Cincinnati right-hander Luis Castillo (1-8) pitched five-plus innings of four-run ball in his seventh straight loss. Castillo became the first pitcher to drop seven consecutive decisions or starts for the Reds since Homer Bailey lost seven straight starts in 2018.

ANGELS 4, ATHLETICS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a key two-run single, Alex Cobb struck out eight over seven scoreless innings to win consecutive starts for the first time this season, and the Angels beat Oakland, stopping a two-game skid.

Cobb (3-2) allowed three hits and walked two facing Oakland for the first time since 2018 while with Baltimore.

Frankie Montas (5-5) allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked one.

The Angels are 22-8 when scoring four or more runs and avoided matching the club’s season-low at eight games below .500.

RED SOX 3, MARLINS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi went 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Boston beat Miami.

Bobby Dalbec, Kevin Plawecki and Hunter Renfroe each had an RBI single for Boston, which won for the seventh time in nine games and posted its ninth straight home victory over the Marlins in front of an announced crowd of 25,089.

Eovaldi (6-2) allowed four hits, striking out seven with one walk. Matt Barnes got the final three outs for his 12th save in 13 chances.

Trevor Rogers (6-3) gave up two runs in six innings, allowing nine hits with six strikeouts and no walks.