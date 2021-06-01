Monday’s Sports Briefs

TENNIS

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open and wrote on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition, a dramatic turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who said she experiences “huge waves of anxiety” before speaking to the media and revealed she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”

Osaka’s agent, Stuart Duguid, confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that the world’s No. 2-ranked tennis player was pulling out before her second-round match at the clay-court tournament in Paris.

The stunning move came a day after Osaka, a 23-year-old who was born in Japan and moved with her family to the U.S. at age 3, was fined $15,000 for skipping the postmatch news conference after her first-round victory at the French Open. She also was threatened by all four Grand Slam tournaments with possible additional punishment, including disqualification or suspension, if she continued with her intention — which Osaka revealed last week on Twitter — to not “do any press during Roland Garros.”

She framed the matter as a mental health issue, saying that it can create self-doubt to have to answer questions after a loss.

PARIS (AP) — They feted Roger Federer with as loud as applause gets from a crowd capped at 1,000 people in Court Philippe Chatrier — when he walked out with a wave, when he hit one of his 48 winners, even when he attempted a back-to-the-net ’tweener and hit the ball out.

Federer’s first competition at any major tournament in 16 months ended with him on the right side of a 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 score against qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open as fans chanted “Ro-ger! Ro-ger!”

Serena Williams won in the first scheduled night session in French Open history, erasing two set points to beat Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (6), 6-2 under the lights.

PRO BASKETBALL

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fan was tackled after running onto the court during an NBA playoff game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers, the latest example of unruly behavior as teams let more spectators in the stands during the pandemic.

The players were heading toward Washington’s basket in the third quarter of the home team’s 122-114 victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series when the action was halted because of the intruder, who jumped as if pretending to try to dunk.

A security guard grabbed and held down the person near the baseline as 76ers center Dwight Howard stood nearby. The fan was escorted away from the court and play resumed after a brief interruption.

During this series, Washington guard Russell Westbrook had popcorn dumped on him as he walked to the locker room after getting injured in Game 2 at Philadelphia. On Sunday in the Celtics-Nets series, Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving was nearly hit by a bottle thrown from the stands during a game in Boston. Earlier, in New York, a spectator spit at Atlanta’s Trae Young as he prepared to inbound the ball during the Knicks-Hawks series.

HOCKEY

DENVER (AP) — Vegas forward Ryan Reaves was suspended two games by the NHL for his roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct on Colorado’s Ryan Graves during the Golden Knights’ 7-1 loss in Game 1 of their second-round series Sunday.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced earlier in the day on social media it was holding a hearing with Reaves, who drew a match penalty for attempting to injure an opponent — Graves — at 8:04 of the third period in a skirmish-filled game.

In a video posted on the league’s site explaining the decision, the NHL said both the officials and Reaves acknowledged “a chunk of Graves’ hair was pulled out by Reaves” during the scrum. The league also noted Reaves’ actions — the roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct — were “retaliation” for an earlier hit by Graves on Mattias Janmark.

SOCCER

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil was named the new host for the Copa America after Colombia and Argentina were stripped of the tournament, prompting local health experts and politicians to criticize the decision to hold the troubled event in one of the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alejandro Domínguez, the president of South American soccer body CONMEBOL, announced the move hours after Argentina was ruled out amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country. Colombia was removed as co-host on May 20 as street protests against President Iván Duque rocked the nation.

CONMEBOL added that the tournament is confirmed to take place between June 13 and July 10. Brazil is the defending champion and also hosted the last tournament in 2019.

BASEBALL

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves star Marcell Ozuna was released from jail on $20,000 bond after being charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and battery against his wife.

Ozuna had been jailed since Saturday after police officers in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs said they witnessed him attacking his wife, Genesis, while responding to a 911 call.

During his initial appearance in Fulton County Magistrate Court, Ozuna was ordered to avoid contact with his wife. He had no comment as he walked out of jail. In court, attorneys said the couple was in the process of divorce. Genesis Ozuna was arrested on a domestic violence charge in Miami a year ago.

A statement from the Sandy Springs Police Department said officers entered a home where the front door was open and heard screaming from inside. Officers said they saw Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and throw her against a wall, in addition to striking her with a cast on his injured left hand. Police said the victim had visible injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Arkansas was rewarded for its dominant run through the Southeastern Conference, landing the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA baseball tournament.

The Razorbacks (46-10) won all 10 of their SEC series and wrapped up their first conference tournament championship on Sunday. After losing three straight games in March, the Hogs never lost consecutive games. This is the third tournament in a row that Arkansas has been a top-eight national seed.

The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals.

The top eight national seeds are assured of hosting super regionals if they win their regionals. The national seeds following Arkansas: Texas (42-15), Tennessee (45-16), Vanderbilt (40-15), Arizona (40-15), TCU (40-17), Mississippi State (40-15) and Texas Tech.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Matt Moore and Connor Shellenberger scored four goals apiece and goalie Alex Rode made a huge save in the final seconds, and Virginia held off previously unbeaten Maryland 17-16 to win its second straight NCAA men’s lacrosse championship.

The Cavaliers (14-4) won their seventh national championship and ended a 17-game winning streak by Maryland (15-1) dating to last season.

The combined 33 goals marked the highest-scoring championship game since Syracuse beat Johns Hopkins 17-16 in 1983.

The Terrapins, playing in their sixth final in 11 years, rallied after trailing by five goals in the middle of the fourth quarter.