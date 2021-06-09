Dodgers play Pittsburgh, look to build on Buehler’s strong outing

Los Angeles Dodgers (35-25, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-36, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-5, 4.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +147, Dodgers -171; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Walker Buehler. Buehler went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with two strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Pirates are 13-17 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 41 home runs this season, the lowest total in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with nine, averaging one every 22.9 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 16-15 in road games. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .331, good for first in the National League. Max Muncy leads the team with a mark of .412.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-3. Walker Buehler notched his fifth victory and Chris Taylor went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. JT Brubaker took his fifth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with nine home runs and is batting .286.

Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 55 hits and is batting .266.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).