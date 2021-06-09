Cherundolo, Pearce, Moreno, Payne elected to US Soccer Hall

American national team defenders Steve Cherundolo and Christie Pearce have been elected to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame along with Bolivian forward Jaime Moreno and former D.C. United general manager Kevin Payne.

The four will be inducted Oct. 2 at the hall along with former U.S. captain Carlos Bocanegra and Colin Jose Media Award winner Andrés Cantor, whose ceremonies were delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cherundolo and Pearce were elected by the player selection committee, Moreno by the veteran committee and Payne by the builder committee, the Hall said Wednesday.

Cherunodolo, 42, made 87 international appearances and was on the U.S. roster for the 2006 and 2010 World Cups. He played 15 seasons for Hannover and is coach of second-tier Las Vegas.

Pearce, 45, was known as Christie Rampone early in her career, made 311 international appearances from 1997-2015 and played in five World Cups. She played for Central Jersey (1997), Buffalo (1998), New Jersey (1998), 2001-03), Sky Blue (2009-10, 2013-17) and magicJack (2011).

Moreno, 47, scored nine goals in 75 appearances for Bolivia from 1991-2008 and played for Independiente (1994), Middlesbrough (1994-96, 1997-98), and D.C. United (1996-2002, 2004-10) and New York-New Jersey (2003-04).

Payne, 68, was president and general manager of D.C. United from 1994-2001 and president and CEO from 2004-12, then president and general manager of Toronto from 2012-13. D.C. won four MLS titles and two U.S. Open Cups during his tenure. Payne was elected on the builder ballot.