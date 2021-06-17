DC United plays Inter Miami CF after Kamara’s 2-goal game

Inter Miami CF (2-4-2) vs. DC United (3-5-0)

Washington, D.C.; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +128, Inter Miami CF +215, Draw +228; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: DC United plays Inter Miami CF after Ola Kamara totaled two goals against Inter Miami CF.

DC United put together a 5-12-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 2-6-4 in home matches. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago and had 12 assists.

Inter Miami CF put together a 7-13-3 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-10-1 in road games. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 38.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. DC United won the last meeting 3-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Erik Sorga (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Robbie Robinson (injured).