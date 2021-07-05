Olympic gymnast Raisman looking for her missing dog

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is looking for her beloved dog, who ran away scared during a weekend fireworks show in Boston.

“My dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off," she tweeted Saturday. “He has a tag on and a leash. Please let me know if you see him.”

She asked people not to call his name or chase him but to contact her via email.

“I was told that scared dogs will make bad decisions if they are pressured, and that is the last thing that we want to have happen," she said in another tweet on Sunday.

She also posted pictures of Mylo, a brown dog weighing about 35 pounds with a white stripe on his face and blue eyes.

The organization Missing Dogs Mass is posting fliers in the city's Seaport area.

Raisman, a Needham, Massachusetts native, won six Olympic medals as captain for both the 2012 and 2016 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics teams. She is also a bestselling author and a survivor of sexual abuse.