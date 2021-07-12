Radio host Larry Elder enters California recall election

Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder entered California’s Sept. 14 recall election on Monday, bringing a well-known voice on the political right to a muddled Republican field trying to oust first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Elder, whose show is nationally syndicated, is a regular guest on Fox News. He's dubbed the "sage from South Central" on his website, a reference to the area of Los Angeles where he grew up.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the 69-year-old attorney said he initially was reluctant to become a candidate in a state where Democrats hold a lopsided grip on power in Sacramento. Among supporters who encouraged him to run: fellow conservative radio host Dennis Prager.

Elder said he decided to enter his first campaign after witnessing California's out-of-control homeless crisis, spiking crime rates, looming water and power shortages, and whipsaw coronavirus lockdowns.

“I have common sense. I have good judgment. I’m born and raised here. I think I understand the state,” he said.