The top 10 books on the Apple Store
Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
1. The Cellist by Daniel Silva - 9780062834911 - (Harper)
2. American Marxism by Mark R. Levin - 9781501136016 - (Threshold Editions)
3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster)
4. Landslide by Michael Wolff - 9781250830036 - (Henry Holt and Co.)
5. Frankly, We Did Win This Election by Michael C. Bender - 9781538734810 - (Grand Central Publishing)
6. The Spark by Vi Keeland - 9781951045517 - (C Scott Publishing Corp)
7. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman - 9780735220706 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller - 9780593329849 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. It’s Better This Way by Debbie Macomber - 9781984818799 - (Random House Publishing Group)
10. Come Together by Marie Force - 9781952793196 - (HTJB, Inc.)
